An Australian delegation led by Consul General Silai Zaki met Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer, announcing job pathways for nursing graduates from the Malabar Cancer Centre. The talks focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in healthcare and education.

Australia-Kerala Bilateral Talks

Strengthening the growing ties between India and Australia, a delegation led by the newly appointed Australian Consul General, Silai Zaki, met with Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer in Thalassery. The high-level discussion focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, with Zaki announcing Australia's readiness to cooperate with Kerala in education and industry, focusing on job opportunities in healthcare.

Focus on Nursing Workforce

A primary highlight of the meeting was the Australian government's expressed interest in Kerala's renowned nursing workforce. Recognising the excellence of local healthcare professionals, Consul General Zaki assured the Speaker that graduates from the Nursing Institute under the Thalassery Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) will be provided with pathways to work in the Australian healthcare sector. "Australia is keen to attract nursing candidates from Kerala, given the high standards and excellence displayed by professionals from the region," the Consul General stated, noting that this initiative aims to address workforce demands while offering global career opportunities to Kerala's students.

Broader Avenues for Collaboration

Beyond healthcare, the delegation and the Speaker discussed broader avenues for collaboration. Both parties explored deeper cooperation in academic exchange programs and technical education, aiming to align Kerala's vocational training with Australian industry requirements. The meeting served as a forum to discuss potential new investment avenues in Kerala, leveraging the state's human capital and growing industrial infrastructure.

Speaker AN Shamseer welcomed the proposal, stating that the meeting marks a strategic step in fortifying Kerala's bilateral relations with Australia. "This engagement paves the way for strengthening our ties and exploring new, mutually beneficial investment opportunities that will benefit both our economies," he said.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Advisor Janaki Sriram and Additional Private Secretary to the Speaker, S.K. Arjun, marking another chapter in the diplomatic and economic outreach between the two regions.

Wider India-Australia Cooperation

Earlier in the day, Zaki lauded the India-Australia collaboration on the use of locally-sourced biomass. In a post on X, she said, "In a world-first trail in India, an India-Australia collaboration has demonstrated that biomass locally sourced from agricultural waste can partially replace coal in steelmaking. The breakthrough offers a scalable pathway to cut emissions." https://x.com/AusCGChennai/status/2031694393435197943?s=20

She also visited Malappuram to hold talks with Indian Union Muslim League Kerala state committee. In a post on X, she said, "Great to visit Malappuram this week to meet leaders of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala state. We discussed opportunities to deepen Australia-India ties, Kerala's political landscape, recovery efforts in Wayanad, and impacts of the Middle East conflict. Thank you for the warm welcome during Ramadan." https://x.com/AusCGChennai/status/2031289593824518207?s=20

DCG Cameron chaired introductory meetings with Australian electrical and grid technology companies, Andhra Pradesh transmission corporation APTRANSCO, and electricity supply companies. Australia-India working in partnership for more efficient and safer electrical grids as renewables expand. (ANI)