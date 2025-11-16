No More Wallet Hassle! e-Aadhaar App Lets You Carry Aadhaar on Phone
Aadhaar card: It's known that an Aadhaar card is mandatory for many tasks. From booking a room to booking a train ticket, an Aadhaar card is a must. But now, there's no need to carry the card. The new e-Aadhaar app is now available.
Why the e-Aadhaar app?
The Aadhaar card is a crucial ID for Indian citizens. To reduce the hassle of visiting centers for updates, UIDAI launched the e-Aadhaar App for most services on your mobile.
Where is it available?
The e-Aadhaar app is free on both Android and iPhone. Download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. This app reduces the need to carry a physical Aadhaar card.
What are the key features of this app?
* No need for a physical card, even for hotel check-ins. * Biometric verification is required. * Share a QR code instead of the document. * Easily update details via the app.
How to register on the e-Aadhaar app?
* Open the app & enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. * Enter your Aadhaar number & the OTP you receive. * Complete Face Authentication. * Set a 6-digit password to finish.
For which services do you need to visit a center?
While many services are on mobile, you must visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for a biometric update or to change your photo. These two services cannot be done through the app.