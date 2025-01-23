What is Aadhaar, eAadhaar, and mAadhaar? How to apply, correct, and edit; everything you need to know

UIDAI Aadhaar cards were developed by the Central Government to streamline and consolidate the distribution of benefits and subsidies.

UIDAI Aadhaar cards are a scheme developed by the Central Government to streamline and unify the distribution of benefits and subsidies. Its full form is the Unique Identification Authority of India. Aadhaar was first introduced in India in 2016. Today, the Aadhaar card is an essential document for verifying identity, address, and filing income tax returns.

How to Use Aadhaar Information?

Since it is an official document issued by the central government, it can be used as proof of identity and address for purposes such as opening a bank account, applying for loans, and receiving government subsidies.

Currently, you can apply for an Aadhaar card free of charge until June 14, 2025. To do so, you need to submit essential documents such as Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA).

What Information is Contained in the Aadhaar Card?

Demographic Information:

A. Name

B. Date of Birth/Age

C. Address

D. EID Enrollment Number

E. Barcode

Biometric Information:

A. Photo

B. Iris Scan (both eyes)

C. Fingerprints (ten fingers)

What are Aadhaar Enrollment Centers?

To apply for an Aadhaar card or obtain any other information, you can visit the UIDAI website. Additionally, there are regional-level enrollment centers. You can find the nearest centers by selecting your state and city.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online?

If there are any errors or updates in your existing Aadhaar card details, you can correct them online. You can apply for corrections by visiting the UIDAI website. Both demographic and biometric details can be updated.

How to Link Your Mobile Number with Aadhaar Card?

Currently, two-factor authentication linked to Aadhaar is required to log in to services including PF. In many important situations, the OTP will be sent to your registered number. Therefore, your mobile number and Aadhaar card must be linked. To do this, you need to visit an Aadhaar service center and apply to add a mobile number.

What is e-Aadhaar?

E-Aadhaar is an electronic or soft copy of your Aadhaar card. It can be used in place of the physical copy. This universally accepted system can be downloaded directly from the UIDAI website in a password-protected PDF format. You can also download a masked Aadhaar card that contains only the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

What is mAadhaar?

mAadhaar is a mobile application available for Android phones that enables users to access Aadhaar-related services at any time. The user's Aadhaar information is provided in a digitized form. This app allows users to manage up to three profiles and provides features like locking biometrics and accessing e-KYC for Aadhaar.

Aadhaar Issuing Authority: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Key Figures: Neelkanth Mishra, Chairman of UIDAI; Amit Agarwal, CEO, UIDAI

Aadhaar Customer Care Number: 1947

Year Aadhaar Card Was Launched: September 2010

Validity of Aadhaar Card: Lifetime

Number of Enrollment Centers: More than 30,000

Number of Enrollments: 138 crores (approx.)

Important Information Related to Aadhaar:What are the Main Purposes of Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit number that serves as a universal official document for all Indians.

It helps ensure the proper distribution of government benefits and subsidies, ensuring that assistance and services reach only eligible individuals.

Aadhaar is useful for opening bank accounts and accessing financial services for marginalized and rural populations.

Taxpayers must link their PAN card with Aadhaar, simplifying the process at the time of filing taxes.

Enables digital authentication for mobile connections, online banking services, etc.

It also aids in the development of data-driven policies by providing accurate demographic information.

Is it Necessary for People in India to Use the Card?

Any citizen of India can apply for an Aadhaar card. Currently, it is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar in order to file your income tax return.

Do Minors Need Aadhaar?

Minor Indian citizens below the age of 18 can also apply for Aadhaar. Information such as the identity and address proof of the child's parents must be provided. Newborn children can apply for Aadhaar, but biometrics must be updated at the ages of 5 and 15. NRIs with a valid Indian passport can also apply for an Aadhaar card.

Documents Required to Apply for Aadhaar Card

Before enrolling for an Aadhaar card, ensure you have the following documents: Proof of Identity, Proof of Address, Proof of Age, and Proof of Relationship. Below is a list of documents that can be used for these purposes:

Passport

NREGA Job Card

Kisan Photo Passbook

Pensioners' Photo ID card

Ration card

ECHS/CGHS Photo Card

Voter ID Card

Government-issued photo ID card

Address card with name and photo issued by the postal department

PAN Card

Bank statement

Signed letter with photo on bank letterhead

Government photo ID card, service photo ID card from a public sector undertaking

Address card with photo provided by the postal department

Signed letter with a photograph issued by a recognized educational institution

Property tax receipt (not older than one year)

Gas connection bill (not older than three months)

Passbook

Vehicle registration certificate

Ration card

Passport

Passport

PAN Card

Mark sheet issued by a government university/board

SSC Certificate

State/Central Pension Payment Order

Birth certificate

Certificate of date of birth issued by a gazetted officer on letterhead

PDS Card

Family rights document issued by the central/state government

MNREGA Job Card

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births or Municipal Corporation

Passport

You can apply for Aadhaar at any authorized Aadhaar Enrolment Center or Permanent Enrolment Center. An updated list of existing Aadhaar Enrolment Centers is available on the UIDAI website. Additionally, 10,000 post offices and bank branches have been authorized to function as permanent enrollment centers to make the process more accessible.

Visit the official Aadhaar website to find Aadhaar Enrollment Centers.

Fill out the form with the required details.

Submit the required documents.

Provide biometric information (fingerprints and iris scan).

Receive an enrollment acknowledgment slip.

The Aadhaar card will be sent to the registered address.

Aadhaar enrollment is a free service.

