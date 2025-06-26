No more switching apps! Paytm UPI now shows all bank balances together
Many people have multiple bank accounts. Checking individual account balances and adding them up can be a hassle. Paytm has introduced a new feature to address this.
| Published : Jun 26 2025, 02:47 PM
1 Min read
Balance Check in One Place
Paytm launched a feature to view the combined balance of all UPI-linked bank accounts. Now, you can see all your money without switching between apps.
All Account Info in One Place
Previously, checking individual account balances required opening each bank app. Now, Paytm displays all UPI-linked account balances on one platform.
Info via UPI PIN
Verify your UPI PIN once for each account. Then, Paytm's "Balance and History" section shows your total balance and individual account details.
Who Benefits?
This feature is useful for employees, business owners, and anyone who maintains separate accounts for expenses and savings. It provides a consolidated financial overview.
No More Manual Calculations
No more manual calculations or opening multiple bank apps. Paytm provides all your bank information in one place.
How to Check?
* Open the Paytm app. * Select "Balance and History" in the Money Transfer section. * View your linked accounts. * Click "Check Balance" and enter your PIN for each account. * See your individual and total balance.
