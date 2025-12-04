Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani praised AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu's vision, reaffirming a major investment push. This includes accelerating the Google data-centre project and expanding investments in ports, green energy, and Amaravati.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani set the tone for the Group's renewed commitment to Andhra Pradesh (AP), praising the scale of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision and reaffirming the conglomerate's rapid push on the Google-data-centre collaboration and expanded investments across ports, green energy, education and the development of a world-class Amaravati, the administrative capital of the coastal state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The scale of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision never ceases to amaze me. We are moving rapidly with Nara Lokesh to accelerate our data-centre collaboration with Google. We remain fully committed to expanding our footprint across Andhra Pradesh -- spanning ports, green energy, a premier logistics university and the development of a world-class Amaravati," Gautam Adani said. This expansive and forward-looking statement signalled the Group's resolve to deepen investments across both traditional and next-generation sectors.

Adani, Naidu Meet to Accelerate Opportunities

On the evening of December 3, Adani held a detailed review meeting with CM Naidu in Amaravati. The meeting focused on accelerating opportunities across infrastructure, digital technology and industrial development. The discussions underscored the Group's expanding footprint across the state's economic landscape. Key themes included strengthening port-led development, expanding cement manufacturing capacity, integrating renewable energy at scale and advancing AP's digital infrastructure roadmap.

Focus on Google Data Centre Project

A central focus now strengthened by fresh state action: The AP government has officially allotted 480 acres in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to Adani Infra (India) Pvt Ltd -- the notified partner for Google's AI-data centre project. This data-centre project, designed for 1 gigawatt (GW) capacity and backed by green-energy infrastructure, reflects the speed and scale of the Group's commitment to building India's next-generation tech backbone.

Commitment Beyond Digital Infrastructure

Beyond data infrastructure, the Adani Group reaffirmed its commitment to ports, logistics, cement and renewable energy -- sectors that collectively drive employment, skill development and industrial capacity across AP.

Expanded Partnership for Future Growth

Adani's engagement with the CM reaffirms the Group's confidence in AP's good governance, policy stability and strategic ambition. It marks the beginning of an expanded phase of partnership aimed at accelerating job creation, enabling technology-led growth and advancing sustainable industrial development.

As these investments move into execution, AP stands poised to emerge as a key pillar in India's infrastructure and digital transformation journey -- anchored by shared vision, long-term collaboration and inclusive progress.

The Adani Group's planned investment in AP spans roughly Rs 1.4 lakh crore over the next decade. (ANI)