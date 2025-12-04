Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is set to deepen cooperation. Russia is keen to increase trade and buy more Indian products, while sectors like tourism, defence, industry, and education are also set for enhanced collaboration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India has generated widespread interest across business, industry, and academic circles, with leaders emphasising the potential for deeper cooperation between the two nations.

Economic and Trade Cooperation

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov highlighted the economic dimension of the visit, stating, "Russia is interested in increasing trade exchange. We are interested in increasing supplies of indian products in the Russian market, and are interested in balancing trade...We are very interested in buying Indian products."

Tourism Sector Eyes Collaboration

The tourism sector is also keen to explore new avenues. Fun & Sun's commercial director, Yaroslav Stepanyuk, said, "We are one of the biggest tour operators in Russia, helping over 2.5 million people across the globe with their travel. Our main destinations include Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, Thailand, and Vietnam. We are now aiming to work with India, collaborating with Indian tour operators, travellers, and hoteliers."

Strategic and Defence Implications

From a strategic and defence perspective, Former CEO & MD of Brahmos Aerospace, Sudhir Kumar Mishra, called the visit "It is one of the most important visits which is happening at a time when the world is passing through a very difficult time. We have to look at it from different angles. Everybody is watching what President Putin and PM Modi will talk about. The outcomes of this visit will be looked at closely."

Expanding Industrial Collaboration

An 'Exemplary' and 'Stable' Partnership

Experts have underscored the strength of the India-Russia relationship. Dr Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at the Moscow School of Management SKOLOVO and Senior Fellow at the RAS Institute of Oriental Studies, said, "The India-Russia relationship can be described as exemplary, predictable, and stable, withstanding the uncertainties posed by global incidents in the past couple of years."

She added that discussions during her address, organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), brought together experts from "the governments, academia, strategic community, industry, media, and private businesses across the domain to understand the various aspects of the strategic partnership that has historical time-tested excellence, based on adaptability and flexibility."

New Avenues in Education and Business

Welcoming delegates at the CRF event, Shishir Priyadarshi, President of CRF, emphasised that "India and Russia have shared a partnership defined not only by statecraft but also by mutual respect, strategic convergence, and a consistent recognition of each other's core interests." Education, business, and manpower collaboration are also on the horizon. Elena Velyaeva, CEO of Intrud, said, "We are expecting new relations in the areas of education, business and manpower."

Putin's Visit Itinerary

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi on Thursday evening. President Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5. (ANI)