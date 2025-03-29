user
user icon

No more expensive recharges! Keep your SIM active for Rs 10 a year

Great announcement from the central government! The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently issued new regulations for over 1.2 billion mobile users in the country. Recharge costs have been reduced significantly. Find out how much it will cost under the new rules.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

Groundbreaking decision by the Modi government at the center. This decision was made to bring transparency and ensure convenience in mobile services.

article_image2

The new guidelines are especially important for feature phone users and senior citizens.

Special Tariff Voucher (STV): Users can now get specific Special Tariff Vouchers for voice and SMS services.


article_image3

Extending Recharge Validity. The validity has been extended to 365 days or one year. Control of Top-Up Vouchers. Users can get the services they need with just a Rs 10 voucher.

article_image4

Cancellation of Color Division in Recharge Categories. The recharge process will be simpler.

New Benefits for Customers: They can keep their SIM active with cheaper recharge plans.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade ddr

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

No odds no fear can stop willpower Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH) snt

'No odds, no fear can stop willpower': Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH)

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports shk

Indian stock market: BSE Sensex opens in red, Nifty50 below 23,500 amid tariff pressure of US auto imports

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends AJR

How India handles e-waste: Recycling, disposal and future trends

Recent Stories

Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results for 10 months anr

Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

'India has great Prime Minister': Donald Trump praises PM Modi's leadership, calls him "very smart man"

'India has great Prime Minister': Donald Trump praises PM Modi's leadership, calls him "very smart man"| WATCH

Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate ATG

Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate

Myanmar earthquake death toll jumps to 694, 1,670 injured: Report shk

Myanmar earthquake death toll jumps to 694, 1,670 injured: Report

Emergency situation: Indians arrive at Kolkata airport from Bangkok after Thailand's deadly earthquake (WATCH) shk

Emergency situation: Indians arrive at Kolkata airport from Bangkok after Thailand's deadly earthquake (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon