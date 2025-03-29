No more expensive recharges! Keep your SIM active for Rs 10 a year

Read Full Gallery

Great announcement from the central government! The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently issued new regulations for over 1.2 billion mobile users in the country. Recharge costs have been reduced significantly. Find out how much it will cost under the new rules.

Groundbreaking decision by the Modi government at the center. This decision was made to bring transparency and ensure convenience in mobile services.

The new guidelines are especially important for feature phone users and senior citizens. Special Tariff Voucher (STV): Users can now get specific Special Tariff Vouchers for voice and SMS services.

Extending Recharge Validity. The validity has been extended to 365 days or one year. Control of Top-Up Vouchers. Users can get the services they need with just a Rs 10 voucher.

Cancellation of Color Division in Recharge Categories. The recharge process will be simpler. New Benefits for Customers: They can keep their SIM active with cheaper recharge plans.

Latest Videos