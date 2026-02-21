NHAI Targets April 2026 for 100% Cashless Toll Collection; Check Details
This change by NHAI will make travel easier, reduce congestion at toll plazas, and ensure more transparency in transactions.
Fully Digital at Toll Plazas
Travelers will soon rely on digital payments at toll plazas as NHAI plans to phase out cash. All tolls will be paid via FASTag or UPI, according to the highway authority.
FASTag or UPI
To create a fully digital tolling system, the authority is considering ending cash payments at all toll plazas from April 1, 2026, to boost efficiency and reliability.
98% Toll Collection via FASTag
NHAI says this change will ease travel, cut congestion, and boost transparency. FASTag collections are over 98%, with most tolls paid via RFID. UPI is also available.
Traffic Congestion Will Decrease
Vehicles without FASTag pay double toll in cash. This rule has sped up digitalization. A fully digital system will improve efficiency at 1,150+ plazas and cut delays.
