FASTag Users Can Earn Rs 1,000 for Reporting Dirty Toll Toilets
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new initiative called the "Clean Toilet Picture Challenge." Through this, travelers who send a photo will get a Rs 1,000 FASTag recharge.
FASTag Recharge Offer
NHAI has launched the "Clean Toilet Picture Challenge" to improve facilities for highway travelers. If a toll plaza toilet is dirty, send a photo and get a Rs 1,000 FASTag recharge. This offer is valid until June 30, 2026.
Toll Plaza Toilet Complaint
To get this offer, travelers must download the latest Rajmargyatra App. Take a clear, geo-tagged photo of the dirty toilet and upload it with your name, location, vehicle number (VRN), and mobile number.
Highway Cleanliness
Only one person per day will be rewarded for the same toilet. The first person to upload the report gets the Rs 1,000 recharge. The photo must have a clear timestamp. Fake or old photos will be rejected.
Toll Plaza Cleanliness
All photos will be verified by AI and officials. The scheme only applies to toilets at NHAI-maintained toll plazas, not at gas stations, hotels, or private places.
Valid until June 2026
This scheme aims to encourage traveler participation in creating cleaner highways. One photo can help society and also give you a small reward.
