Trichy, the heart of Tamil Nadu

Trichy is one of Tamil Nadu's most important cities, located right in the centre. This makes it easy to travel to any other district. The city, also called the Rockfort City, is growing at a crazy pace. Its old Central Bus Stand near the railway station became too crowded. To fix this, the government built a massive integrated bus terminus in Panchapur, about 15 km away. Named after the late Kalaignar Karunanidhi, it's the state's first AC bus station. Thanks to this, city traffic is much better and travel time to Chennai and southern districts has come down.