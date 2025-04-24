Image Credit : Getty

The stock market's 7-day rally has paused, with Sensex and Nifty falling. Brokerage houses recommend 7 stocks for short and long-term gains.

1. PNB Housing Share Price Target

Sheykhan recommends PNB Housing for long-term investors with a target price of ₹1,057. The stock closed at ₹1,006.25 on April 24th.