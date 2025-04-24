Markets take a breather—THESE 7 stock picks might keep running
The stock market's 7-day rally has paused, with Sensex and Nifty falling. Brokerage houses recommend 7 stocks for short and long-term gains.
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 05:15 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
1. PNB Housing Share Price Target
1. PNB Housing Share Price Target
Sheykhan recommends PNB Housing for long-term investors with a target price of ₹1,057. The stock closed at ₹1,006.25 on April 24th.
Image Credit : Getty
2. PNB Share Price Target
Sharekhan recommends buying PNB shares with a target price of ₹125. The stock closed at ₹102.58 on April 24th.
Image Credit : freepik
3. Atul Ltd Share Price Target
Emkay Global gives a buy rating to Atul Ltd with a target price of ₹8,500. The stock closed at ₹6,230 on April 24th.
Image Credit : Getty
4. RBL Bank Share Price Target
Axis Direct recommends holding RBL Bank with a 15-day target of ₹215 and a stop-loss of ₹189.
Image Credit : Getty
5. Sonata Software Share Price Target
Axis Direct recommends buying Sonata Software for 15 days with a target of ₹384 and a stop-loss of ₹333.
Image Credit : google
6. Godrej Agrovet Share Price Target
Axis Direct gives a buy rating to Godrej Agrovet with a 15-day target of ₹892 and a stop-loss of ₹760.
Image Credit : Social Media
7. PVR Inox Share Price Target
Axis Direct recommends PVR Inox with a 15-day target of ₹1,105 and a stop-loss of ₹980.
