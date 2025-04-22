- Home
Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT 'How do I come up with a good business idea?'—Here's what it said
1. Start With a Problem
Look for pain points in your daily life or industry you know well.
Ask: What frustrates me or others repeatedly?
Good businesses solve real problems. No problem = no business.
Example: Uber started with the frustration of hailing cabs.
2. Focus on Your Strengths
List your skills, knowledge areas, or passions.
A good idea is often where what you love meets what you're good at and what people will pay for.
3. Find Market Gaps
Research existing products or services and ask:
What's missing?
What could be done better?
What are people complaining about in reviews/forums?
Tools like Google Trends, Reddit, Product Hunt, or Amazon reviews can reveal unmet needs.
4. Follow Trends With Long-Term Potential
AI, sustainability, creator economy, digital health, and remote work tools are examples of fast-growing sectors.
A good idea rides a wave that’s getting bigger, not smaller.
5. Talk to People
Ask potential customers what they wish existed.
Conversations > assumptions.
Even a rough idea can be shaped through feedback.