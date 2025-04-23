Wondering what business to start? Adapt to the times! Learn about current trends and profitable business opportunities, like recycling old clothes.

Clothes are always in demand. People buy clothes weekly or monthly, but often don't know what to do with old or torn garments. Many textile factories also have piles of leftover fabric scraps. You can start a business using these discarded materials.

India contributes 8.5% of the world's textile waste. This includes over 1 million metric tons of old or discarded clothes that take over 200 years to decompose. You can start a profitable business by upcycling old clothes from home.

Upcycling is a new concept where discarded and old clothes are transformed into new products for the market. Currently, two companies in Chennai, Oh Scrap and Upcycle, collect fabric scraps from tailors and factories and turn them into school bags and backpacks.

Like these companies, you can also start a startup using old clothes and small fabric scraps.

How does textile recycling work?

Old clothes are separated into various fibers using machines and then undergo a chemical process. These fibers are then used to make new clothes or other products like new fabrics, blankets, or pillow covers. Home decor items can also be made.

What is the cost?

Recycling clothes costs 35 to 65 rupees per kilogram. Recycled fiber sells for 60 to 100 rupees per kilogram in the market. Initially, this business requires an investment of 10 to 12 lakh rupees.

What machines are needed?

You'll need cutting and shredding machines, fiber opener machines, fiber cleaning machines, and baling machines. All these machines are available for 8 to 9 lakh rupees. You can start this business with a space of 3,000 to 4,000 square feet.

Potential earnings?

You can earn 10 to 15 lakh rupees per month in this business. Quality products command higher prices.

Marketing strategies?

You can sell your products on e-commerce sites, to handicraft companies, or in local markets.