Market volatile, returns steady: Top midcap funds shine with 35% gains
Even during market downturns and geopolitical tensions like the India-Pakistan conflict, certain midcap mutual funds have delivered impressive returns of over 35%. Discover which funds have outperformed.
| Published : May 12 2025, 01:24 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : freepik
Best Midcap Mutual Funds 2025
Even during market downturns, some mutual funds provide good returns. These funds offer strong potential for growth, providing investors with a positive outlook even during volatile periods.
27
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Best Mutual Funds
Certain midcap funds have demonstrated excellent returns. Over the past 5 years, these funds have yielded over 35%. Let's explore these top performers.
37
Image Credit : our own
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
This fund leads the pack among high-return midcap funds over the past 5 years.
47
Image Credit : freepik
Quantum Midcap Fund
Ranking second, this fund has delivered a 35.58% return.
57
Image Credit : freepik
Edelweiss Midcap Fund
This fund has provided a 32.13% return over 5 years.
67
Image Credit : freepik
Nippon India Growth Fund
This fund boasts a 32.69% return over 5 years.
77
Image Credit : freepik
HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund
This fund has yielded a 32.24% return over 5 years. Remember, market investments are risky. Consult experts before investing.
