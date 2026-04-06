India has an adequate food grain buffer stock of 602 LMT, three times the norm, ensuring supply for PDS and emergencies. Imports remain steady. In West Asia, Indian seafarers are safe and maritime operations continue uninterrupted.

Ample Food Grain Stock Available

C Shikha, Joint Secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Monday said that India has an adequate buffer stock of food grains, well above the prescribed norms. She stated that the country currently has around 222 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat and approximately 380 LMT of rice, taking the total food stock to about 602 LMT. "We have adequate buffer stock of both wheat and rice, three times the buffer stock norms, which is there. For wheat, we have around 222 LMT. For rice, we are having around 380 LMT. So put together, around 602 LMT of food stocks are available with us. This is quite enough to take care of the PDS requirement, as well as any emergency requirement, if any," Shikha said while addressing a press briefing here.

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Shikha further noted that imports from key partners such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina and Brazil have continued steadily, contributing to overall supply stability. She added that improved mustard production has also strengthened domestic availability, particularly in the edible oil segment. "Imports from key partners have continued steadily, and our key partners include Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, and Brazil. Improved mustard production has strengthened the domestic supply. Overall supply remains stable. The government will continue to monitor this closely and will intervene if required," Shikha said.

Maritime Operations Stable, Seafarers Safe

Meanwhile, Mukesh Mangal, who is the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said that all Indian seafarers in the West Asia region are safe and maritime operations remain stable. He stated that no incidents involving Indian-flag vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours. "In the past two days, two Indian-flag vessels, Green Sanghvi and Green Asha, carrying LPG, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Mangal further informed that 16 Indian-flagged vessels are currently present in the Western Persian Gulf region, carrying a total of 433 Indian seafarers. He added that the Ministry is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of seafarers, along with uninterrupted maritime operations.

Earlier, the Shipping Ministry informed that there were 18 vessels and around 485 seafarers in the Persian Gulf. Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the Gulf region, Mukesh Mangal stated that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. "All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he said, adding, "18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are in the region. Over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally."

On port operations, he said, "We are maintaining continuous coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector."

About 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior government official said.

(ANI)