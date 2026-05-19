Maharashtra has signed MoUs with Adani Power, Reliance Industries, NTPC and Lalitpur Power for nuclear power generation. The deals, worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore, aim to generate 25,400 MW of clean energy and create over 1.2 lakh jobs in the state.

Maharashtra on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with multiple companies for nuclear power generation projects aimed at boosting clean energy capacity and supporting India's goal of becoming an energy-rich nation with zero carbon emissions. The agreements were signed between the state government and NTPC Ltd, Adani Power, Reliance Industries Limited and Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited (Bajaj Group) during a meeting held at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

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CM Vows Full Support for Clean Energy Mission

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra is making consistent efforts to contribute to the national clean energy mission and highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in achieving long-term energy goals. "Maharashtra is making every possible effort to contribute to the fulfillment of this objective," he said.

He added that the state government will extend full support to companies investing in the sector. "The State Government would extend its full cooperation to companies interested in investing in the nuclear power generation sector within the state," he said.

Investment and Job Creation Details

According to the agreements, Adani Power will invest Rs 1.50 lakh crore to generate 6,000 MW of power and create around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs, while Reliance Industries will invest Rs 2 lakh crore for 7,200 MW generation capacity and over 1 lakh jobs. NTPC Ltd will invest Rs 1 lakh crore with an expected capacity of 7,200 MW.

The state government said the overall MoUs are expected to result in 25,400 MW of nuclear power generation and create around 1,23,500 jobs with a total investment of Rs 6.5 lakh crore. (ANI)