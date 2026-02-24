The Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,677 crore project for a new Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport. The expansion will feature a new terminal building to handle 10 million passengers annually and is expected to boost tourism in Kashmir.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

Project Scope and Capacity

While announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters, including 20,659 square meters of existing structure, designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA)."

As per the cabinet announcement, the expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including 1 widebody (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway will continue to be operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars. The construction of barracks for security personnel is also part of the project.

Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city.

Design, Architecture and Sustainability

Architecturally, the new terminal will reflect a harmonious blend of modern design and the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, incorporating traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship while maintaining operational efficiency through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in facilities, the statement released by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said.

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of the development, with features such as advanced water harvesting systems, maximised natural lighting to reduce energy consumption, and the use of locally sourced, eco-friendly materials to minimise the carbon footprint. This project is targeted to achieve a prestigious 5-star GRIHA rating, it added.

Economic Boost and Regional Impact

Beyond infrastructure enhancement, the project is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth by improving connectivity to iconic attractions, including Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens, thereby generating employment opportunities, stimulating investment, and reinforcing Srinagar's position as a premier tourist and economic destination.

The development of the Civil Enclave thus represents a transformative step toward delivering world-class infrastructure, offering better facilities for passengers and enhanced connectivity, while showcasing the cultural and natural splendour of Kashmir to the world. (ANI)