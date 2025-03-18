Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand

Read Full Gallery

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide strike on March 24 and 25. This strike is for several demands, including the regularization of temporary employees and a four-day work week. More than eight lakh employees and officers from nine bank unions will participate.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day nationwide strike. This forum includes nine bank unions representing over eight lakh employees and officers.

Demands include no income tax on staff welfare benefits provided at concessional rates. Other demands include maintaining 51% government equity in IDBI Bank.

Other listed demands include stopping outsourcing of permanent jobs in banks. UFBU demands adequate recruitment to provide satisfactory customer service.

The entire financial sector, including RBI, follows a five-day work week. Other demands include withdrawing the directive on monthly review of employee efficiency.

Government e-Marketplace FY25 crosses ₹5 lakh crore GMV, increasing accessibility. UFBU has called for a two-day all-India bank strike to press for these demands.

"We seek public support and request them to bear with us for any inconvenience." Banks will be closed for four days due to the strike and the second Saturday holiday.

Latest Videos