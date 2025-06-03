Minority Loan Assistance Scheme: Govt offers financial aid up to Rs 8 lakh
Loan assistance from Rs. 3 to 8 lakhs is being provided. Personal loans at low-interest rates, small business loans for self-help groups, Viraasat loans for artisans, and educational loans are being offered.
Tamil Nadu Government Loan Assistance Schemes
The Central and State Governments are implementing various schemes for the people. In that way, it provides employment to the unemployed, training for those who want to start their own businesses, and also implements loan assistance schemes. In that way, a call has been made to apply for loan assistance from Rs 3 to Rs 8 lakhs. In this regard, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade has issued a statement,
Loan assistance scheme from Rs 3 to Rs 8 lakhs
Through the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation, minorities are provided with low-interest personal loans for self-employment, small business loans for self-help groups, Viraasat (loan scheme for artisans), and educational loan schemes.
To benefit under this scheme, the annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3,00,000/- in rural areas and Rs. 8,00,000/- in urban areas. Further, Viraasat loan is provided to economically backward minority artisans at a low-interest rate to purchase raw materials, equipment, tools, and machinery to improve their economic status.
Call to apply for loan assistance
Therefore, minority people are requested to make use of this scheme in large numbers. Therefore, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, and Jains living in Chennai district can obtain loan applications from the District Minority Welfare Office, 6th Floor, Singaravelar Maligai, Rajaji Salai, Chennai -600 001
Instructions to submit proper documents to get a loan
and the office of the Joint Registrar of Regional Cooperative Societies, District Cooperative Bank or its branches, and submit it along with the documents required by the bank. Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade has informed that other documents required by the bank should be submitted while applying for the above loan.