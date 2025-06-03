Image Credit : Getty

Through the Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation, minorities are provided with low-interest personal loans for self-employment, small business loans for self-help groups, Viraasat (loan scheme for artisans), and educational loan schemes.

To benefit under this scheme, the annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3,00,000/- in rural areas and Rs. 8,00,000/- in urban areas. Further, Viraasat loan is provided to economically backward minority artisans at a low-interest rate to purchase raw materials, equipment, tools, and machinery to improve their economic status.