Loan Repayment Made Simple: How to Get Out of Debt in 2026
Loan EMI Planning for 2026: As 2025 ends, the new year 2026 is here. Start your financial planning, from loan EMIs, right from the first day of the new year.
Plan to pay off debt quickly
A new year is a time for fresh starts. Plan your finances, from spending to investments, starting today. It's said that what you do on day one sets the tone for the whole year.
How to pay off debt quickly?
If you're still carrying last year's debt, plan to pay it off from day one. Decide where to invest and how to set aside loan money monthly. By year-end, your debt will be gone!
The right plan for taking a loan
Planning to buy a house or car with a loan? First, find the bank with the lowest interest rate. Ensure a steady income for repayment. If salaried, set aside a part of your pay for the loan.
Gold Loan
Planning a gold loan? It's great for personal or business needs with low interest and flexible repayment. Since gold is the collateral, it requires minimal paperwork and offers quick cash.
Home loan planning
For a home loan, your eligibility depends on your income and existing EMIs. You can typically get a loan up to 60 times your net monthly income, with a repayment tenure of up to 15 years.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.