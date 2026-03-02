Kolkata Metro Revises Timings for Dol Yatra; Services to Start Later in Kolkata
Kolkata Metro services will not run in the morning on Dol Purnima. On the Blue, Green, Orange, and Purple lines, trains will only start after 2 PM. The first metro on the North-South line is at 2:30 PM, and on the Green Line, it's from 3 PM.
Like every year, public transport like trains, buses, and metros will be limited on Dol. The Metro authorities just announced the new schedule. There will be no morning services on any line—be it the Blue, Green, Orange, or Purple Line.
Dol will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, March 3, and there's a completely new timetable for the day. The first metro on Kolkata's North-South line will start only after 2 PM. While the first train's timing has changed, the last metro's schedule remains the same. However, the exact timings for Holi day are yet to be fully announced.
The Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Sector V) will also see service changes on Dol. The first train will start only after 2 PM from both ends of the line. Meanwhile, the Blue Line will run a total of 60 trains (up and down). The first service from Noapara will be available around 2:30 PM.
From Sahid Khudiram, the first metro towards Dakshineswar will also leave at the same time. Commuters can catch the first train from Dakshineswar towards Sahid Khudiram at around 2:30 PM. The timing for the last metro will not change.
Both Blue and Green lines will start services after 2 PM. The Green Line will run only 45 trains instead of the usual 228. The first train from Howrah Maidan to Sector V is at 3 PM, while the one from Salt Lake to Howrah will start at 3:02 PM.
The metro followed a similar schedule last year on Dol. The big difference is that last year, the Yellow and Purple lines were completely shut. This time, however, the Yellow, Purple, and Orange lines will also have services. All trains across all lines will only start after 2 PM.
