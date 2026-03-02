Orange Business and Tech Mahindra have entered exclusive negotiations for a five-year global strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, focusing on AI, automation, and secure platforms.

Orange Business and Tech Mahindra entered exclusive negotiations to forge a non-equity, global strategic partnership to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for enterprise customers worldwide, focusing on AI, automation, and secure digital platforms.

Strategic Outsourcing and Market Expansion

According to Tech Mahindra, the proposed five-year collaboration aims to fast-track next-generation solutions by combining the network, cloud, and cybersecurity leadership of Orange Business with the integration expertise of Tech Mahindra. The initiative establishes a strategic go-to-market approach that emphasises regional collaboration and product innovation. The partnership includes outsourcing a portion of Orange Business global customer support, quote-to-bill operations, and post-sales teams outside France to Tech Mahindra. According to the companies, the move aligns with the ambition of Orange Business to expand market share in global markets and reinforce its position in secure connectivity for enterprises.

Compliance and Operational Review

The proposed agreement excludes the French perimeter and certain sensitive customer segments, such as national security and defence, to ensure compliance with French and European regulatory requirements. A comprehensive review of current operations, processes, and performance metrics will identify areas where Orange can leverage Tech Mahindra's know-how to increase speed and scalability.

Synergies and Value-Added Services

Tech Mahindra expects to benefit from economies of scale while utilising the infrastructure and platforms of Orange to provide new value-added services.

Executive Insights on the Partnership

"This partnership would be a significant growth catalyst for Orange Business and for our customers. The collaboration would be designed to accelerate our scale in both market reach and operational excellence, supporting our ambition to become the undisputed global leader in secure connectivity for enterprises. It would strengthen our ability to deliver services globally, while staying true to our core values: trust, performance, and responsibility. With Tech Mahindra, our customers would benefit from highly agile and competitive delivery capabilities combined with our unique assets, including our networks, our platforms, our trusted brand, and our talented teams. Our complementary strengths and shared vision will empower us to advance faster and achieve greater impact together," said Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, CEO of Orange Business.

Ambitious Delivery Model and Efficiency Gains

The partnership seeks to boost the competitiveness of international operations and provide access to new markets through an ambitious delivery model. The integration of Tech Mahindra's delivery agility is expected to increase operational efficiency and accelerate automation across the service portfolio. This project remains subject to the completion of the process with the relevant employee representative bodies.

"This proposed strategic partnership brings Orange Business and Tech Mahindra together to shape the future of enterprise connectivity and digital experiences. Guided by a shared commitment to Grow, Empower, and Transform the industry, we will unite our complementary strengths to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and unlock spectrum of possibilities in an increasingly connected world," said Mohit Josh, CEO & Managing Director of Tech Mahindra. (ANI)