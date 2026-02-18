Kolkata Metro Embarks on Tech-Driven Reform to Improve Commuter Experience
Kolkata Metro Update: From suicides during busy hours to its rundown condition, the Kolkata Metro often makes headlines. Now, it's in the news again. But why? You'll be surprised when you find out.
Kolkata Metro in the headlines
Kolkata Metro is often in the news. Despite new routes, old lines have issues. Now, a massive ₹585 crore overhaul is planned to fix these problems for daily commuters.
Special system in Kolkata Metro
This metro runs through long tunnels with a special cooling system. Most of this system is broken. The Metro Railway authority is now planning a major overhaul to fix it.
Big changes in the metro at the cost of crores
Metro sources say a ₹585 crore change is coming. This is to fix broken tunnel cooling machines. Work on the Tunnel Ventilation and Environment Control Systems has started.
How is the metro tunnel air currently cooled?
Currently, a water-based system cools the tunnels, using 180 million liters of groundwater. Due to poor maintenance, parts are broken. This renovation aims to fix them.
Equipment lifespan is expiring
Metro sources say 30 of the 46 tunnel cooling machines are expiring. Engineers fear a major disaster. This urgent renovation was decided upon to repair the old parts.
Modern system in the metro
For this reason, a modern, costly renovation is underway. The ₹585 crore project will be completed in three years. Overall, a massive overhaul is happening on many metro routes.
