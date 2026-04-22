An IOCL official stated that Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have sufficient fuel reserves. Despite geopolitical tensions, stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG are at comfortable levels, with refineries operating at full capacity and no supply issues.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh currently have sufficient fuel reserves, with stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG being maintained at comfortable levels despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head of IOCL, said there were no supply issues in the region, and refineries were operating at full capacity. "As of date, in J&K there are no issues for LPG. In our LPG bottling plants, there are almost 11 days of stocks left and apart from this, there is around 2 days of stocks with the distributors. Regarding petrol, diesel, and LPG--all our refineries are running at full capacity," he said.

Current Stock Position

Highlighting the current stock position, Gupta said, "When we talk specifically about J&K and Ladakh, as on date, our depots and terminals have a stock of about 9 days of petrol, 14 days of diesel and 11 days of LPG at the depots and the bottling plants."

He added that additional buffer stocks were also available at the retail level. "Apart from this, all the retail outlets and the LPG agencies also have a stock which is typically varying from 5 days of petrol, diesel and 2 to 3 days of LPG stock," Gupta noted.

No Need for Panic Buying

Reassuring consumers, Gupta said the stock levels were in line with normal supply cycles. "Sometimes it gives you a feeling that the stock is only for 9 days or 15 days, but this used to be the stock even before the conflict time. So these are the stocks there which are regularly being recouped from the supply sources," he said.

He also urged the public not to panic. "We will make every effort to deliver cylinders to your homes as quickly as possible," he added.

LPG Supply Remains Stable

Gupta further said that LPG supply in the region remains stable despite a rise in demand, though delivery timelines have slightly increased. "Earlier, it used to be one to two days. Now it has increased to four to four and a half days in this region," he said.

He noted that the daily LPG requirement of around 700 metric tonnes in Jammu and Kashmir is being met, adding that current inventory levels and supply mechanisms provide sufficient cushion for the region. (ANI)