The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is expanding into new segments like electricity futures and a coal spot exchange. CEO Ashish Chauhan stated the move aims to modernise these markets using NSE's technological expertise from equity trading.

NSE Targets New Markets for Growth

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is looking to expand its technological and market expertise into new segments such as electricity futures, a coal spot exchange, and other commodity markets, including metals, as part of its next phase of growth.

NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan indicated in an interview with ANI that the exchange's experience in managing one of the world's fastest-moving markets provides a strong foundation for automating and modernising additional market segments. Since the exchange processes crores of orders daily, accounting for a significant share of global order flow across exchanges, Chauhan believes the systems built for trading, clearing, settlement and risk management can be adapted to bring efficiency and transparency to newer markets.

Focus on Electricity, Coal, and Metals

Electricity futures are a key focus area, alongside efforts to establish a coal spot exchange. "Given our experience of running trading, clearing, settlement, risk management in pretty much the fastest-moving market in the world today...Whatever we have learned should be used to upgrade and automate other markets," noted Chauhan. "Currently, we are trying to automate electricity futures. We are now trying to set up a coal spot exchange. Some of the other commodities markets, including metals," he told ANI. The broader objective is to strengthen price discovery mechanisms in critical sectors such as energy and commodities, he said.

NSE's Role in India's Economic Transformation

Beyond new product segments, Chauhan underscored the transformative role NSE has already played in India's economic growth. When the exchange began operations, India's total market capitalisation stood at around Rs 3.8 lakh crore. That figure has since expanded to approximately Rs 470 lakh crore, reflecting a dramatic expansion in capital formation and investor participation.

Looking ahead to India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Chauhan views the NSE as a critical enabler of growth. He said, "One-third of India's wealth today is represented on the NSE."

Strong Financial Performance

The stock exchange reported a 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,408 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), aided by higher trading volumes across segments.

Consolidated total income rose 6 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,395 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 4,160 crore in the previous quarter, as per the statement released by the NSE. (ANI)