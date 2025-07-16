Image Credit : Gemini

Back in July 2020, Hazoor's share price was a mere Rs 0.12. Fast forward to July 2025, and the stock is now trading around Rs 44.50.

To put that into perspective — an investor who bought Rs 1 lakh worth of shares five years ago could have picked up around 8.33 lakh shares. At today’s price, that investment would be worth close to Rs 3.7 crore.