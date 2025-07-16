Investor's Dream: This Multibagger Stock Made Rs 3.7 Crore From Just Rs 1 Lakh
Many people are looking to profit from investing in the stock market these days.
Penny stock delivers staggering 36,900% return in just 5 years
In the world of stock markets, certain penny stocks transform into goldmines for patient investors. One such name that’s caught attention recently is Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a small-cap real estate company that has quietly turned a modest investment into a fortune.
What Is Hazoor Multi Projects?
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is a real estate and infrastructure firm primarily involved in road construction and development projects in India. While it may not be a household name like some of the blue-chip players, its stock performance has made it the talk of the town.
Massive Wealth Creation from a Small Investment
Back in July 2020, Hazoor's share price was a mere Rs 0.12. Fast forward to July 2025, and the stock is now trading around Rs 44.50.
To put that into perspective — an investor who bought Rs 1 lakh worth of shares five years ago could have picked up around 8.33 lakh shares. At today’s price, that investment would be worth close to Rs 3.7 crore.
Financial Performance in FY 2024-25
In terms of company performance, Hazoor Multi Projects reported a net profit of Rs 40 crore in the financial year 2024-25. This is a decline of 37% from the previous year’s profit of Rs 64 crore.
For the March 2025 quarter, profit stood at Rs 17 crore, down 68.52% from Rs 54 crore during the same period last year. While the financials show some pressure, long-term investors continue to hold faith, especially given the massive stock price growth.
What Experts Say About Multibagger Stocks
Market experts often caution that while the potential rewards from multibagger penny stocks are high, so are the risks. The key lies in timing, patience, and thorough research.
“If you invest the right amount using the right strategy, there’s definitely potential to see gains. But always evaluate risks and fundamentals before putting your money into low-priced stocks,” say seasoned analysts.
A Word of Caution
Despite the eye-popping returns, investors are urged to tread carefully. Multibagger stories are rare, and markets can be volatile. Always consult a financial advisor and do your due diligence before investing.
Disclaimer:
Stock market investments are subject to market risks. This article is for informational purposes only and not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Always consult a registered financial advisor before investing.