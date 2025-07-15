A viral message falsely claimed that Rs 500 notes would be discontinued by September 2025. The Indian government's PIB Fact Check clarified that this is misinformation and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued no such instruction.

Have you received a WhatsApp message claiming that Rs 500 currency notes will stop being issued by September 2025? You’re not alone — and more importantly, it’s completely false.

A misleading message has gone viral recently, creating confusion by suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to discontinue Rs 500 notes soon. The government has now stepped in to clear the air.

Don’t Panic — Rs 500 Notes Are Here to Stay

The PIB Fact Check team — the government’s official fact-checking unit — has dismissed the rumour. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote: “No such instruction has been issued by the RBI. Rs 500 notes will continue to be legal tender. Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!”

So, rest assured — your Rs 500 notes are perfectly valid, and there’s no official word or RBI circular suggesting otherwise.

What’s Actually Happening on September 30, 2025?

Some confusion may have stemmed from a recent RBI circular — but it's not about Rs 500 notes disappearing. In fact, the circular talks about improving the availability of smaller denomination notes like Rs 100 and Rs 200 in ATMs across the country.

Here's what the RBI has actually instructed: