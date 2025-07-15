A scam message claiming SBI reward points are expiring and prompting users to download an app is circulating. PIB Fact Check confirmed SBI never sends such links or APK files.

If you recently got a message claiming your SBI reward points worth Rs 9,980 are about to expire, and asking you to download an app to claim them, stop right there. It's a scam.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged a new fake message doing the rounds on WhatsApp and SMS, pretending to be from SBI and offering "reward points" through a suspicious app download.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the government's PIB Fact Check said, “Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links.”

What's in the fake message?

The message goes something like this: "Dear Valued Customer, Your SBI NetBanking reward points (Rs 9980) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI Reward App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account."

It even provides a link to download a file named 'SBI_REWARD27.apk' — that's the trap.

What's the danger?

That file is an APK, which is how Android phones install apps. Normally, you would download these from the Google Play Store, which checks apps for safety. But this file comes from an unknown source. If you install it, you are handing over access to your phone — and your private data — to fraudsters.

Scam APK files often ask for scary permissions: access to your contacts, messages, microphone, camera, and even banking details. Once installed, they can read your OTPs, track your movements, or even transfer money without your knowledge.

Why do people fall for it?

Because it looks real. The message uses polite language, mentions SBI, and creates urgency by saying your reward points are "about to expire today." That's how social engineering works — by playing on your trust and panic.

What should you do?