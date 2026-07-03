IndiGo Slashes Fares For Smart Travellers Making Flying Cheaper Than Ever!
Good news for flyers! IndiGo has just rolled out 'IndiGo Lite', a new fare option for people who want to travel cheap. We break down all the details for you right here.
The IndiGo Lite Scheme
When does the IndiGo Lite offer start?
IndiGo started offering 'IndiGo Lite' tickets on its official website and app from July 1. You can book these tickets for travel starting from July 15, 2026. This new fare applies to all of IndiGo's domestic and international non-stop flights. You can use it for one-way, round-trip, and even multi-city bookings for both adults and children.
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Features of the 'IndiGo Lite' scheme
Reduced costs for passengers
IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer, Alok Singh, explained the move. He said, "'IndiGo Lite' is designed for passengers who travel with less luggage and want to pay only for the services they use. This is part of our continuous effort to provide a convenient and low-cost travel experience for passengers."
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