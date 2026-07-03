3 4 Image Credit : Getty

Features of the 'IndiGo Lite' scheme

Passengers choosing this fare can carry one cabin bag weighing up to 7 kg. The airline will assign a seat for free. If you need extras like check-in baggage, a preferred seat, meals, or 'Fast Forward' service, you can pay for them separately. These add-ons are available based on availability. You can also earn and use points under IndiGo's 'Bluechip' loyalty program. However, the company has clarified that this 'IndiGo Lite' fare is not for people travelling with infants, or for corporate and group bookings.