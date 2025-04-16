Indian stock market update: 7 stocks to watch on Wednesday, April 16, 2025
The Indian stock market saw a significant surge on Tuesday, April 15, fueled by hopes of an India-US trade deal. The Sensex closed with a gain of 1578 points, while Nifty rose by 500 points.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 09:04 AM
1. IREDA Share
IREDA reported a 49% YoY increase in profit and over 47% growth in NII for Q4. The stock closed at ₹168.16, up 9.05% on Tuesday.
2. TCS Share
Andhra Pradesh government allocated 21.16 acres of land to TCS for ₹0.99 per acre. TCS will invest ₹1,370 crore, creating 12,000 jobs. The stock closed at ₹3,255 on Tuesday.
3. Mahanagar Gas Share
Mahanagar Gas reported an 18% decrease in APM gas allocation, replaced by New Well/Well Intervention Gas. The company is exploring options to mitigate the profit impact. The stock closed at ₹1,312.40, up 2.73%.
4. Federal Bank Share
Federal Bank's board meeting on April 30 may announce quarterly results and dividends. The stock closed at ₹192.31, up nearly 1%.
5. ICICI Prudential Life Share
ICICI Prudential Life's Q4 profit increased to ₹386 crore. Net premium income reached ₹16,369 crore. An interim dividend of ₹0.85/share was declared. The stock closed at ₹572.50, up 3.54%.
6. ICICI Lombard General Share
ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported strong profit and premium growth. GDPI reached ₹26,833 crore, up 8.3% YoY. The stock closed at ₹1,832, up 6.60%.
7. Crisil Share
Crisil's board meeting on April 30 will discuss quarterly results and interim dividend. The record date is May 7, with payment by May 19. The stock closed at ₹4,355, up 3.30%.
8. Gensol Engineering Share
SEBI has taken action against Gensol Engineering and its promoters, restricting security trading and stock splits. A forensic audit has been ordered. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before investing.
