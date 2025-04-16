The consumer price index (CPI) core inflation stood at 4.0 per cent in March against 4.1 per cent in February last month, the data shows. The rural CPI inflation for March stood at 3.25 per cent against 3.29 per cent in its previous month.

Retail inflation in the month of March fell to 3.34 per cent from 3.61 in February, according to the official data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

The March CPI urban inflation was at 3.43 per cent against 3.32 per cent in February, the data says.

In March, the food CPI inflation declined to 2.69 per cent against 3.75% in February, as per the data. India's retail inflation significantly improved in February 2025 and further improvement was seen in March as well. A sharp decline of 106 basis points is observed in food inflation in March in comparison to February 2025. The food inflation in March 2025 is the lowest after November 2021.

The retail inflation print fell below 4 per cent in February for the first time in six months, mainly due to a decline in vegetable prices. On April 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its monetary policy announcement, said that inflation is expected to remain under control in the financial year 2025-26.

The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra projected Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for the year at 4.0 per cent, assuming a normal monsoon.

According to the RBI, the food inflation outlook has turned positive. Vegetable prices have seen a broad and significant seasonal decline. For FY26, inflation is expected to be 3.6 per cent in the first quarter, 3.9 per cent in the second quarter, 3.8 per cent in the third quarter, and 4.4 per cent in the fourth quarter. The central bank said risks to inflation are evenly balanced.