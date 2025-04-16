Antilia, Ellison's Estate, and more! A peek into world's most expensive homes
The world's most expensive homes showcase unparalleled luxury. From Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to Larry Ellison's estate, these residences redefine extravagance. Here's 8 most expensive homes, including Buckingham Palace and Villa Leopolda.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 08:48 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
110
Image Credit : Wikipedia
1- Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace, the British monarch's residence, is the world's most expensive home. This 775-room palace is valued at $4.9 billion.
210
Image Credit : Getty
2- Antilia
Antilia, Mukesh Ambani's 27-story Mumbai residence, is the world's second most expensive home, valued at $2 billion.
310
Image Credit : Wikipedia
3- Villa Leopolda
Villa Leopolda, an 80,000 sq ft estate in France, is the third most expensive home, valued at $750 million.
410
Image Credit : pinterest
4- Villa Les Cedres
Villa Les Cedres, an 18,000 sq ft home in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, is valued at $450 million.
510
Image Credit : Wikipedia
5- Le Palais Bulles
Le Palais Bulles in Cannes, France, is valued at $420 million and features a 500-seat amphitheater.
610
Image Credit : Wikipedia
6- The Odeon Tower
The Odeon Tower penthouse in Monaco, spanning 38,000 sq ft, is valued at $330 million.
710
Image Credit : Wikipedia
7- The Holme
The Holme, located in London, is valued at $300 million.
810
Image Credit : Wikipedia
8- Four Fairfield Pond
Four Fairfield Pond in New York, one of America's most expensive homes, is valued at $250 million.
910
Image Credit : Wikipedia
9- Kensington Palace Gardens
A home in Kensington Palace Gardens, London, with amenities like a spa and sauna, is valued at $222 million.
1010
Image Credit : South China Morning Post
10- Ellison Estate
Larry Ellison's estate in California is valued at $200 million.
Top Stories