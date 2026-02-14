Hyderabad Real Estate: Realty Momentum Builds Along RRR Corridor as New Hotspot Emerges
Hyderabad Real Estate: Owning a home in Hyderabad is a dream for many. However, with rising prices, it's becoming difficult for most. But opinions suggest a real estate boom is coming soon in an area a bit far from Hyderabad.
With the Regional Ring Road
The Telangana govt aims to complete the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in 3 years. A major junction near Sangareddy is planned, sparking rapid real estate growth in the area.
Huge increase in land prices
Land on the Sangareddy-Zaheerabad highway, once ₹1.4-₹2.3 Cr/acre, now hits ₹3 Cr due to the RRR. The area is now a hotspot for major real estate investors.
Plot rates in DTCP layouts
In Sangareddy's DTCP layouts, plots cost ₹12k-₹30k per sq. yard. Nearby villages are cheaper at ₹8k-₹22k. Sadasivpet and Zaheerabad also have varying rates.
What is the actual situation?
The Rudraram ORR junction area is still underdeveloped. It lacks basic facilities like hospitals and schools, so residents must travel to Patancheru or Lingampally for needs.
What could be the future of real estate?
Post-RRR, expect industries & housing. With better road & Metro links, Sangareddy is a smart buy. Note: Info only. Seek expert advice before investing.
