Real Estate: Mangalagiri Emerges as Andhra Pradesh's Next Cyber City Hub
Real estate: After the coalition government took over, Amaravati's development has sped up again. The government is now specially focusing on the IT sector. Mangalagiri, in particular, is turning into a hub for IT companies.
Growing number of IT companies in Mangalagiri
IT firms are rapidly establishing in Mangalagiri. BPOs, KPOs, and startups are opening offices. A dedicated IT SEZ is attracting local and global companies. Data centers are also being set up.
Potential for increased job opportunities
Data centers and tech firms will create many jobs for youth. The IT sector attracts foreign investment, boosting employment. The government is prioritizing tech, including AI.
Growing demand in the real estate sector
The arrival of IT companies increases the need for housing. Apartments, gated communities, and commercial buildings will be required. This is fueling real estate growth in Mangalagiri.
Efforts to shape Amaravati into a global capital
The AP government aims to make Amaravati a global capital. The Seed Capital area is already seeing large-scale infrastructure work. The master plan includes seven cities, one as an IT hub.
Is development like Hyderabad and Bangalore possible?
The IT sector drove growth in cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore. Mangalagiri shows similar potential. With a solid plan, it could become a key IT hub for Amaravati.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.