India poised to benefit amid rising global trade uncertainty: SBI Report

India will also get advantage of aluminium and steel tariffs imposed by the US last week. India runs a marginal trade deficit with the USD 13 million in aluminium goods, and USD 406 million in steel goods.

India poised to benefit amid rising global trade uncertainty: SBI Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 17, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

US President Donald Trump's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs may only lead to a 3-3.5 per cent decline in Indian exports, and the effect will be negated by higher exports, according to SBI Research released on Monday.

"The decline in exports from India to the US could be in the range of 3-3.5 per cent post reciprocal tariffs, if any... which again should be negated through higher export goals across both manufacturing and services fronts, as India has diversified its exports kitty, pitched value addition, exploring alternate areas and works on new routes that transcend from Europe to USA via the Middle-East, redrawing new supply chain algorithms," says the report.

India will also get advantage of aluminium and steel tariffs imposed by the US last week. India runs a marginal trade deficit with the USD 13 million in aluminium goods, and USD 406 million in steel goods. While India doesn't figure among top 10 importers of steel products, accounting for just 1 per cent of imports to the US, it is among the top 10 in aluminium imports. However, its share has dipped from 3 to 2.8 per cent between 2018 and 2024.

India is countering this by diversifying its exports, adding value to products, and exploring alternative markets. By leveraging new trade routes from Europe to the US via the Middle East, India is looking to strengthen its position in the global supply chain.

With rising protectionist measures and evolving supply chain strategies, India is leveraging trade agreements and export diversification to strengthen its position in the global market.

Report stated, "India has been talking about free trade agreements with several partners - both bilateral and regional - in a bid to boost export-oriented domestic manufacturing."

To strengthen its manufacturing sector and increase exports, India has been actively engaging in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with multiple countries. In the last five years, India has signed 13 FTAs, including with Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia.

The country is currently negotiating agreements with the UK, Canada, and the European Union, focusing on areas such as digital trade, services, and sustainable development. The FTA with the UK alone is projected to boost bilateral trade by USD15 billion by 2030.

With a growing digital economy, experts believe that digital trade agreements could add USD1 trillion to India's GDP by 2025. Additionally, shifting regional supply chains and geopolitical factors, including the US-China trade war, are shaping India's trade strategies.

With ongoing trade negotiations and evolving global economic trends, India's focus on FTAs, digital trade, and export expansion may help it navigate uncertainties and emerge stronger in the global market.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market opens positive as Sensex, Nifty Gain amid mixed global cues AJR

Indian stock market opens positive as Sensex, Nifty Gain amid mixed global cues

Adani Green Energy plans 100% water-positive in all operational locations by 2025-26 AJR

Adani Green Energy plans 100% water-positive in all operational locations by 2025-26

Air India Express to operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon in Ghaziabad, connecting these five cities ddr

Air India Express begins flights from Hindon Airport, directly connecting five key cities. Check list

Stock market outlook: 10 key factors to watch this week on Dalal Street AJR

Stock market outlook: 10 key factors to watch this week on Dalal Street

PM Modi commends RBI's digital innovation as it bags Central Banking award

PM Modi hails innovation in India’s financial ecosystem as RBI wins UK's Digital Transformation Award

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

Rajinikanth Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates RBA

Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Release Delayed? Know what is the Issues and New Dates

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Top 4 Communication Services Stocks That Caught Retail Investors’ Attention Last Week

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nike Stock Draws Heavy Retail Buzz Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week: Here's What Analysts Expect

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Nvidia Expected To Announce Spectrum CPO Technology Roadmap At GTC: Retail Stays Neutral

Recent Videos

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

'Not Disappointed With TN Government's Move to Remove Rupee Symbol'; D. Udayakumar

Video Icon
AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AIMPLB Protests Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Video Icon
Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Snehasish Ganguly on IPL 2025 Preparations & Security at Eden Gardens | KKR vs RCB

Video Icon
Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Video Icon
'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

'Delhi’s Budget Will Win Hearts': Says CM Rekha Gupta After Cabinet Meeting | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon