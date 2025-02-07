Govt to introduce annual, lifetime toll pass for seamless highway travel | Check prices and details

The Indian government is planning to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for national highways. The annual pass is priced at Rs 3,000, and the 15-year lifetime pass at Rs 30,000. These passes will be integrated with the FASTag system.

The Indian government plans to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for national highways. This will be a revolutionary change in terms of toll congestion on national highways. This pass will be introduced for private vehicles. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will finalize this plan soon. Under the new plan, travelers on national highways can get an annual pass for Rs 3,000 to travel across India.

This will allow them unlimited travel on national highways for one year. Meanwhile, the 15-year lifetime pass has been fixed at Rs 30,000. The 15-year lifetime pass is based on the maximum traffic period allowed for vehicles. Passengers do not need to take these passes separately. But they will be integrated with the existing FASTag system. This eliminates the need for additional cards. Also Read | NHAI to construct full-scale service road on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Currently, monthly passes are available at toll plazas for Rs 340 per month. And the annual fee is Rs 4,080. The total toll revenue in 2023-24 was Rs 55,000 crore. Of this, the share of private cars is only Rs 8,000 crore. If the new scheme comes into effect, the National Highways Authority will have to forgo a small amount of revenue. But there will be no loss of revenue.

Sources say the project is at an advanced stage with the Ministry of Road Transport. The ministry is reportedly considering changing the bastoll rate per kilometer for private cars to provide relief to highway users. Currently, monthly passes are only issued to local and frequent travel cross the same toll plaza. Also Read | Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: 71km in Karnataka stretch opens to public

For such passes, they have to provide proof of address and other details. The price of this pass is Rs 340 per month, which is Rs 4,080 per year. "So, the Rs 3,000 offer for unlimited travel across the NH network for a full year is much less than what people pay for free travel at one plaza. It will be optional, and a detailed analysis may make it a preferred option," it said.

