Govt to introduce annual, lifetime toll pass for seamless highway travel | Check prices and details

The Indian government is planning to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for national highways. The annual pass is priced at Rs 3,000, and the 15-year lifetime pass at Rs 30,000. These passes will be integrated with the FASTag system.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Annual Toll Pass for National Highways

The Indian government plans to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for national highways. This will be a revolutionary change in terms of toll congestion on national highways. This pass will be introduced for private vehicles. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will finalize this plan soon. Under the new plan, travelers on national highways can get an annual pass for Rs 3,000 to travel across India.

budget 2025
article_image2

National Highway

This will allow them unlimited travel on national highways for one year. Meanwhile, the 15-year lifetime pass has been fixed at Rs 30,000. The 15-year lifetime pass is based on the maximum traffic period allowed for vehicles. Passengers do not need to take these passes separately. But they will be integrated with the existing FASTag system. This eliminates the need for additional cards.

Also Read | NHAI to construct full-scale service road on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

article_image3

Toll Plaza Fees

Currently, monthly passes are available at toll plazas for Rs 340 per month. And the annual fee is Rs 4,080. The total toll revenue in 2023-24 was Rs 55,000 crore. Of this, the share of private cars is only Rs 8,000 crore. If the new scheme comes into effect, the National Highways Authority will have to forgo a small amount of revenue. But there will be no loss of revenue.

article_image4

Toll Fee

Sources say the project is at an advanced stage with the Ministry of Road Transport. The ministry is reportedly considering changing the bastoll rate per kilometer for private cars to provide relief to highway users. Currently, monthly passes are only issued to local and frequent travel cross the same toll plaza.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: 71km in Karnataka stretch opens to public

article_image5

Toll Pass

For such passes, they have to provide proof of address and other details. The price of this pass is Rs 340 per month, which is Rs 4,080 per year. "So, the Rs 3,000 offer for unlimited travel across the NH network for a full year is much less than what people pay for free travel at one plaza. It will be optional, and a detailed analysis may make it a preferred option," it said.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways ddr

RBI's Monetary Policy meet: Repo rate cut, inflation, GDP and other key takeaways

Gautam Adani's son Jeet's wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on NTI

Gautam Adani’s son Jeet’s wedding to be an intimate family affair, no VVIPs or Pop-Stars; Read on

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here ddr

Will Zomato app now be called ETERNAL? Truth about CEO Deepinder Goyal's surprise announcement here

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval vkp

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores! vkp

Coimbatore-based SaaS firm 'Kovai.co' rewards 140 employees with bonus of over Rs 14.5 crores!

Recent Stories

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra dmn

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs ddr

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS) ATG

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS)

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot? dmn

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot?

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon