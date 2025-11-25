Gold Price RISES On Tuesday 25th November: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a big jump on Tuesday. How much is the yellow metal selling for after the price hike on November 25? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities including Kolkata
Gold prices surged on Tuesday, Nov 25. Kolkata rates: 18 carat gold is ₹9528/gram (up ₹143), ₹95280/10 grams (up ₹1430), and ₹952800/100 grams (up ₹14300).
22 carat: ₹11645/gram (up ₹175), ₹116450/10 grams (up ₹1750). 24 carat: ₹12704/gram (up ₹191), ₹127040/10 grams (up ₹1910). Prices are up significantly.
Hyderabad: 22K gold at ₹116450/10g, up ₹1750. 24K at ₹127040/10g, up ₹1910. Patna: 22K at ₹116500/10g, up ₹1750. 24K at ₹127090/10g, up ₹1910.
Mumbai: 22K gold at ₹116450/10g, up ₹1750. 24K at ₹127040/10g, up ₹1910. Delhi: 22K at ₹116600/10g, up ₹1750. 24K at ₹127190/10g, up ₹1910.
Jaipur: 22K gold at ₹116600/10g, up ₹1750. 24K at ₹127190/10g, up ₹1910. Chennai: 22K at ₹117200/10g, up ₹2000. 24K at ₹127860/10g, up ₹2190.
