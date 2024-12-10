Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: 71km in Karnataka stretch opens to public

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway’s 71-kilometre stretch in Karnataka is now open to the public, with no toll fees. The ₹17,000 crore project will reduce travel time from Bengaluru to Chennai to just three hours. The highway, connecting three states, is set to boost regional economic activity.

The much-anticipated Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is progressing swiftly, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) offering good news to the people of Karnataka. A stretch of 71 kilometres of the expressway, part of the 260-kilometre-long highway, is now complete and open to the public. This newly opened stretch in Karnataka has become a popular route for travellers, especially since no toll is currently being charged.

Due to the ongoing construction work on the remaining parts of the highway, the toll fee has been waived for the 71-kilometre stretch. As a result, many residents of Bengaluru are taking advantage of this opportunity for weekend-long drives. The road, which runs through several villages, fields, and beautiful gardens, has gained popularity among both local commuters and those travelling to Chennai and nearby towns.



Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Travelers have reported significantly reduced travel times, with the 71-kilometer journey taking just 30 to 40 minutes. The expressway offers convenient exits at Malur, Bangarpet, and Bethamangala, making it an essential route for those heading towards these towns. The ease of travel and lack of tolls have contributed to a surge in its usage.

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is a ₹17,000 crore project, marking a significant infrastructure milestone in South India. Once completed, the four-lane highway will connect Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Currently, it takes around seven hours to travel from Bengaluru to Chennai via the existing highway. However, with the new expressway, the travel time will be reduced to just three hours, making it an important economic corridor for all three states.



NHAI to construct full-scale service road on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The project is being developed in phases, with the Karnataka stretch completed in the first phase. The first phase included a 27.1 km section from Hoskote to Malur, followed by a 27.1 km stretch from Malur to Bangarpet in the second phase. The final phase, covering 17.5 kilometres from Bangarpet to Bethamangala, has also been finished.

Although the work in Karnataka was initially expected to be completed by August 2024, the project faced delays due to legal issues, including land acquisition. Nevertheless, the construction work in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is progressing rapidly. Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari recently assured that the final stage of the expressway's construction will be completed soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed plans to inaugurate the highway, which is expected to boost economic activity, including freight transport and business across the region.

Latest Videos