Special drive from March to May

The government will run this special HPV vaccination drive from March to May. Medical officers will supervise the vaccinations at Primary Health Centres and Urban Health Centres. They will first explain everything to the parents and take their consent before giving the shot. A certificate will also be given after vaccination. They are even thinking about giving the vaccine at home if needed. Teams are ready to provide medical help for any side effects.