Govt Announces Free HPV Vaccination for Girls: Know Eligibility, Benefits Explained
HPV Vaccine: The Central government has taken a big step. It's going to give the HPV vaccine for free all over the country. This programme will start from February 28. So, what is this vaccine? And what are its benefits? Let's find out.
Image Credit : Freepik
Targeting 14-year-old girls first
The first phase of this vaccination drive will focus on 14-year-old girls. The HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine programme, starting February 28, aims to protect them from cervical cancer. In Andhra Pradesh, around 3.45 lakh girls will be covered, and in Telangana, 3.30 lakh. The first batch will include over 1.9 lakh doses for AP and 1.45 lakh for Telangana. Officials will verify the girls' age using their Aadhaar cards.
Image Credit : Asianet News
A key vaccine to prevent cervical cancer
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women, mostly caused by the HPV virus. This vaccine protects against dangerous virus types 16 and 18, and also types 6 and 11. Research shows it gives long-term immunity. Many countries already include it in their routine vaccination, with millions of doses given. Studies confirm that cervical cancer cases have dropped in these countries.
Image Credit : Getty
Special drive from March to May
The government will run this special HPV vaccination drive from March to May. Medical officers will supervise the vaccinations at Primary Health Centres and Urban Health Centres. They will first explain everything to the parents and take their consent before giving the shot. A certificate will also be given after vaccination. They are even thinking about giving the vaccine at home if needed. Teams are ready to provide medical help for any side effects.
Image Credit : our own
Gardasil vaccine for free
The government is giving the Gardasil HPV vaccine completely free of cost. In the market, a single dose of this vaccine costs about Rs 4,000. Usually, girls under 15 need two doses, and those above 15 need three. But, in this government programme, they are using a single-dose policy for protection. This is a voluntary programme, and no girl will be vaccinated without her parents' permission.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Aiming to reduce the cancer burden
India ranks third globally in the number of cancer cases, with lakhs of people diagnosed every year. Cervical cancer is very common in women between 15 and 44 years of age. Worldwide, this disease kills about six lakh people annually. As cancer cases are expected to rise, the government sees this HPV vaccine drive as a crucial step for public health.
