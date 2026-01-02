Got a Business Idea? Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Rs 10 Lakh to Start Up
The Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' and TN Skills schemes aim to turn young people into entrepreneurs. These programs provide students with the necessary financial aid and subsidies.
Now You're the Ambani
Finding a job after graduation is tough. The 'Naan Mudhalvan' (TN Skills) scheme aims to make young people job creators, not just seekers, turning students into successful entrepreneurs.
TN Skills Trains and Polishes You
Starting a business isn't just about money; it's about skills. The TN Skills program teaches modern tech like robotics, AI, and data science, with free expert training.
Business Dreams Sown in College
District-level 'Business Incubators' help college students turn their ideas into reality. The program guides students with good ideas, with experienced mentors offering support.
Financial Aid and Subsidies to Start a Business
Worried about investment? The TN government helps via Startup TN and EDII-TN. Get up to ₹10 lakh grant for innovative ideas via 'TANSEED' or a 25-35% loan subsidy via 'NEEDS'/'UYEGP'.
Who to Contact?
Apply online or in person. For skill training, visit naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in. For funding, go to startuptn.in or editn.in. For direct help, contact your local DIC.
You Can Rise as a Successful Entrepreneur!
The TN Skills and Naan Mudhalvan schemes open business doors for all youth. With the right training and government funding, anyone in Tamil Nadu can become a successful entrepreneur.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.