Gold Price RISES Again On February 28: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing every day, and today they've gone up again compared to yesterday. Here's a quick look at the latest 22 and 24 carat gold rates in major Indian cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
Image Credit : Gold Price\Twitter
Gold Price
Gold prices are changing every single day. For the last few months, the rates have been climbing steadily. Even with small dips, there hasn't been any major price drop. Today, the prices have increased once again compared to yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the rates in different cities.
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price Kolkata
In Kolkata today, 1 gram of 22-carat gold costs ₹15,100, and 24-carat gold is priced at ₹16,473. Yesterday, the rates were ₹14,810 for 22-carat and ₹16,157 for 24-carat gold.
Image Credit : Getty
Chennai Gold
Here are today's gold rates. In Chennai, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹15,200, while 24-carat is ₹16,582. In Mumbai, the price for 22-carat is ₹15,100 and for 24-carat is ₹16,473.
Image Credit : Getty
Delhi Gold Price
Let's check the prices in Delhi and Bengaluru. In Delhi, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹15,115, and 24-carat is at ₹16,488. In Bengaluru, the rate for 22-carat is ₹15,100, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,473.
Image Credit : Getty
Ahmedabad Gold Price
In Ahmedabad, 1 gram of 22-carat gold costs ₹15,105, and 24-carat is priced at ₹16,478. Down south in Kerala, the rate for 22-carat gold is ₹15,100, while 24-carat is ₹16,473.
Image Credit : Getty
Hyderabad, Jaipur
In Hyderabad, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹15,100, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,473. Meanwhile, in Jaipur, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹15,115, and 24-carat is at ₹16,488.
Image Credit : Getty
Nagpur, Patna
Here are the rates for Nagpur and Patna. In Nagpur, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹15,100, and 24-carat is ₹16,473. In Patna, the price for 22-carat is ₹15,105, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,478.
Image Credit : Getty
Lucknow, Madurai
In Lucknow, 1 gram of 22-carat gold will cost you ₹15,115, while 24-carat is at ₹16,488. In Madurai, the rate for 22-carat is ₹15,200, and for 24-carat, it is ₹16,582.
Image Credit : Getty
Surat, Bhubaneswar
Checking the prices in Surat and Bhubaneswar. In Surat, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹15,105, and 24-carat is ₹16,478. In Bhubaneswar, the rate for 22-carat is ₹15,100, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,473.
Image Credit : Getty
Chandigarh, Vadodara
Finally, let's look at Chandigarh and Vadodara. In Chandigarh, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹15,115, and 24-carat is at ₹16,488. In Vadodara, the rate for 22-carat is ₹15,105, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,478.
