Good News for Farmers: PM Kisan Payment Expected Before Diwali
The Modi government at the center is about to bring good news to farmers on the occasion of Diwali. It is getting ready to deposit the PM Kisan Yojana money into farmers' accounts for Diwali this year.
Image Credit : PM Kisan Yojana
PM Kisan Yojana
PM Kisan Yojana is a scheme to help farmers. It provides six thousand rupees annually in three installments. The scheme began on Feb 24, 2019, with a yearly budget of 75k crore.
Image Credit : pixabay
Two thousand rupees into the account
The government may deposit Rs. 2000 into farmers' accounts for Diwali. Under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs. 2000 is paid every four months. The next installment may come early for the festival.
Image Credit : pixabay
Rs 6,000 annually
Farmers get Rs. 6000 yearly from PM Kisan Yojana. The AP government adds Rs. 14,000 via its Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, totaling Rs. 20,000 in annual aid from both governments.
Image Credit : PM Kisan Yojana
Check like this
Go to pmkisan.gov.in to check if you're on the beneficiary list. On the homepage, find 'Beneficiary List,' select your state, district, and village, then get the report.
