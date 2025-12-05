DA Arrears Case Nears Crucial Moment: SC Verdict Expected Soon?
The hearing for the DA case concluded on September 8. However, the Supreme Court has not yet delivered the verdict. The judgment has been reserved.
DA case of state government employees in the Supreme Court
The DA case for state employees has been in the Supreme Court for a while. The hearing ended on Sept 8, but the verdict is reserved, causing some disappointment among staff.
When is the verdict?
The main topic among state employees is when the Supreme Court will announce the DA case verdict. While no date is set, workers hope for a decision by December 19.
Reason
The Supreme Court's winter vacation may start on Dec 19. So, experts believe the DA case verdict could be announced before the break. However, there's a condition.
Condition for announcing the DA case verdict
The DA case hearing was held by a special bench of Justices Sanjoy Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra. The verdict will be announced only when this specific two-judge bench convenes.
DA Case
The state employees' DA case has been in the Supreme Court for a long time, with many delays. Workers have been fighting for 10 years and are hopeful for a favorable verdict.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.