Will PM Kisan 20th payment be released on June 20? Here's what we know
PM Kisan 20th Installment Date: Millions of farmers are waiting for the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. It's being said that the date for the new installment has been finalized.
What is the PM Kisan Yojana?
Under the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers receive Rs 6,000 in three installments every year. The first installment comes between April-July, the second between August-November, and the third between December-March. Each installment is Rs 2,000, and the money is transferred directly to the account.
PM Kisan: How many installments have been received so far?
So far, 19 installments have been released. The 19th installment was given to farmers on February 24, 2025. So now, all farmers are eyeing the 20th installment.
Is the 20th installment of PM Kisan really coming on June 20?
Some media reports have claimed that the next installment could come on June 20, 2025. But the truth is that no date has been confirmed on PM Kisan's official website, pmkisan.gov.in. The website still has details of the 19th installment.
When will the next installment of PM Kisan arrive?
If we look at the pattern, the 17th installment came in June 2024, the 18th in October 2024, and the 19th in February 2025. Based on this, the 20th installment is almost certain to arrive in June 2025, but the official date announcement is still pending. So avoid rumors, rely only on official updates.
What should farmers do regarding PM Kisan?
Check your KYC, registration status, and bank account on pmkisan.gov.in.
If there is any mistake, contact the local CSC center or the agriculture department.
Keep an eye on SMS alerts and the official website to stay updated.
3 main reasons why PM Kisan money gets stuck
Incomplete e-KYC
Mistake in bank account number
Problems related to land records