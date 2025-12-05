A major Cloudflare outage caused widespread disruptions, affecting trading platforms like Zerodha and Groww during peak market hours. Many users were unable to log in or execute trades, leading to significant financial losses.

Social media was flooded with frantic posts as traders complained of missed opportunities, stuck orders and unexpected losses.

Social media was flooded with frantic posts as traders complained of missed opportunities, stuck orders and unexpected losses.

Trading Apps Hit Hard: Users Locked Out, Orders Stuck

For many, the outage felt like deja vu. Charts refused to load, orders wouldn't go through, and even basic login attempts failed.

People relying on trading for their daily income said they were "helpless" as markets moved but their apps didn't.

Even services outside stock trading, fintech apps, websites, and enterprise tools, were affected because so many rely on Cloudflare's backend systems. As Cloudflare began rolling out fixes, some stability returned, but apps continued to monitor for lingering issues.

Cloudflare Admits the Outage, Says API Systems Failed

Cloudflare acknowledged the disruption, confirming that its Dashboard and API services were experiencing failures. The company noted that users may continue to see errors while the systems recover.

This is particularly concerning because it's the second major outage in less than a month.

A Repeat of Last Month's Panic

In November, a Cloudflare glitch briefly broke parts of the internet, taking down apps like Spotify, ChatGPT, and Truth Social.

Friday's outage reminded users just how dependent the digital world is on one company's infrastructure.

Users Vent Frustration: "How Are We Supposed to Work Like This?"

From traders missing profit opportunities to small business owners unable to run daily operations, X (formerly Twitter) turned into a support group of sorts. Many demanded answers from both Cloudflare and the affected platforms.

Words like “Why always during market hours?”, “Lost money because of this”, and “We need accountability” echoed across timelines.

Why Cloudflare Going Down Feels Like the Internet Went Down

For many regular users, Cloudflare is invisible, but the moment it crashes, the impact becomes painfully visible.

Cloudflare acts as a protective and performance layer for thousands of websites, helping them stay fast and secure. So when Cloudflare has an issue, it can bring down dozens of unrelated platforms at once.