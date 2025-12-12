- Home
Gold prices have been on the rise for the last few months. Today, the price increased again by about 200 rupees. Check out the new prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
Gold Price
Kolkata Rate
Kolkata Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,160/gram
24K: 13,266/gram
Yesterday:
22K: 11,985/gram
24K: 13,075/gram
Chennai, Mumbai Gold Price
Chennai Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,250/gram
24K: 13,364/gram
Mumbai Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,160/gram
24K: 13,266/gram
Delhi, Bengaluru Gold Price
Delhi Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,175/gram
24K: 13,281/gram
Bengaluru Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,160/gram
24K: 13,266/gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala Gold Price
Ahmedabad Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,165/gram
24K: 13,271/gram
Kerala Gold Price Today:
22K: 12,160/gram
24K: 13,266/gram
