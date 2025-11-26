- Home
Gold prices are changing daily and have recently increased again. A list of today's prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major Indian cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi is provided
Gold Price
Kolkata
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 Carat - 12,791 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 10,015 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata-
22 Carat - 12,704 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 10,075 per 1 gram
Chennai, Mumbai
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 Carat - 11,800 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,873 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 Carat - 11,725 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,791 per 1 gram
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 Carat - 11,740 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,806 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 Carat - 11,725 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,791 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 Carat - 11,725 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,791 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 Carat - 11,725 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 12,791 per 1 gram
