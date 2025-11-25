Gold Prices Surge: Why Prices Are Going Up and How Much You Pay? Check 24K, 22K rates
Gold Rate: Many are waiting for gold prices to drop. But the situation has changed again. Gold prices, which seemed to be decreasing until recently, are now on the rise again. Find out what the gold price is now.
Gold on the Rise! Check Today’s Prices & Market Trend
Gold prices in the country are rising again. The rates for 24, 22, and 18-carat gold have increased significantly due to global market changes and a weaker dollar.
The price of 24-carat gold increased by about ₹191 per gram today, reaching ₹12,704. Ten grams now cost ₹1,27,040. This sudden spike is a concern for many families.
The price of 22-carat gold also rose by ₹175 per gram to ₹11,645. This hike during the wedding season is making people wonder whether to buy jewelry now or wait.
The price of 18-carat gold is also climbing, up by ₹143 per gram to ₹9,528. Even this more affordable option is becoming more expensive for buyers.
Gold prices are currently trending upwards. Experts suggest prices could rise further if the dollar weakens. It's wise to consult a financial advisor before buying or investing.
