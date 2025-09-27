Gold Price RISES during festive season: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices have risen again over the weekend, with a noticeable spike during Devi Paksha. After several days of continuous increases, gold prices are on fire this festive season. How much is gold selling for today?
Today's Gold Price
Gold Price
Gold prices jumped over the weekend, especially during Devi Paksha. Today in Kolkata: 18 Carat gold is ₹8661/gram, up by ₹45. 10 grams are ₹86610, a ₹450 increase.
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹10,585 (up ₹55); 10 grams are ₹105,850 (up ₹550). 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹11,548 (up ₹60); 10 grams are ₹115,480 (up ₹600).
Today's Gold Price in Chennai and Patna
In Chennai today: 22 Carat is ₹105,850/10g (up ₹550); 24 Carat is ₹115,480/10g (up ₹600). In Patna: 22 Carat is ₹105,900/10g; 24 Carat is ₹115,530/10g.
Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad and Jaipur
In Hyderabad today: 22 Carat is ₹105,850/10g (up ₹550); 24 Carat is ₹115,480/10g (up ₹600). In Jaipur: 22 Carat is ₹106,000/10g; 24 Carat is ₹115,630/10g.
Today's Gold Price in Mumbai and Delhi
In Mumbai today: 22 Carat is ₹105,850/10g (up ₹550); 24 Carat is ₹115,480/10g (up ₹600). In Delhi: 22 Carat is ₹106,000/10g; 24 Carat is ₹115,630/10g.