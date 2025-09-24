- Home
Gold Price DROPS today on the 3rd Day of Navratri: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
After a steady rise, gold prices have finally dropped, bringing relief to the middle class. This report lists today's new prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold Price On Navratri
Gold Price
The middle class can finally smile as gold prices have dropped. After months of rising prices, today saw a significant drop compared to yesterday. Check out the latest gold prices.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 carat - 10,575 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,569 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 carat - 10,605 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,537 per 1 gram
Gold Price in other metro cities
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 carat - 10,600 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,564 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 carat - 10,575 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,537 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Delhi, Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 carat - 10,590 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,552 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 carat - 10,575 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,537 per 1 gram
Gold Price in Other Cites
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 carat - 10,580 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,542 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 carat - 10,575 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,537 per 1 gram